Ni-Vanuatu Police Officer nominated to undertake New Entry Officers’ Course in Australia

The 22-year-old joined the VMF Recruit in 2019 at the age of 20.

After recruitment, she was posted to the Police Maritime Wing as a sailor.

Vocor was nominated to undertake the NEOC for approximately 5 months at the HMAS Creswell in Australia to benefit the VPF Maritime Wing.

The NEOC teaches the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to be an effective junior naval officer. It covers naval leadership, requiring team member and team leader qualities.

The course will be focused on leadership, officer like qualities, administration, discipline, physical training and personal Development with a constant undertone of maritime studies (through boat work, naval traditions and sea familiarisation).

Vocor will develop links and friendships with other like-minded Australian Navy Officers that will continue to interact with her for years to come and aid her professional network in the future, as she climbs the ranks. Merwel is one of only five selected to take part in this course.