Ni-Vanuatu RSE workers travel to New Zealand

The group of workers marks the resumption of the RSE scheme since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of the international border in March 2020.

The seasonal workers travelled to New Zealand on chartered flights operated by Air Vanuatu at the expense of RSE employers.

Vanuatu has been the largest sending country of workers to NZ since the establishment of the scheme.

New Zealand High Commissioner in Vanuatu, Jonathan Schwass, said, “New Zealand really values the role that RSE workers play in our economy and we know that seasonal worker schemes only succeed if they benefit workers, Pacific communities and New Zealand employers.

“Now we are confident that a limited RSE scheme can resume safely and we expect over 1000 workers from Vanuatu to travel to New Zealand in February and March.

“Resuming the RSE scheme will provide employment opportunities for ni-Vanuatu workers and give individuals the opportunity to save and remit money for their families and communities.

“The health and safety of our workers and communities is the number one priority and all RSE workers will have access to health insurance and health care while in New Zealand. In addition all workers will enter Government-managed isolation facilities which are Auckland hotels for 14 days on arrival in New Zealand and on return to Vanuatu. Workers will be paid for their time in managed isolation while in New Zealand,” High Commissioner Schwass said.

In November 2020, the New Zealand Government granted a border exception for up to 2,000 experienced Pacific Island RSE workers to enter NZ from mid-January to March this year to address labor shortages.

The border exception for the 2,000 Pacific workers comes with conditions which include: agreement from workers to pay workers at least $22.10 (roughly over Vt1,700) an hour, employers to meet cost of their worker’s managed isolation and workers to be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week while in managed isolation.

Photo supplied Caption: RSE workers at the Bauerfield International Airport in Port Vila, Vanuatu