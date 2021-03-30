Ni-Vanuatu scholarship students waiting for allowances, get food

A lot of parents and students voiced their disappointment through social media, appealing to the government to urgently process the allowance of ni-Vanuatu students studying in Fiji under scholarship.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the list of students under government scholarship had been passed on to the Ministry of Finance to process, but as of the weekend the students had received nothing.

Students renting apartments outside of the USP campus are said to concerned that landlords will force them to move out because of unpaid rent.