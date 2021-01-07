Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers arrive in Australia

The workers flew out of Port Vila yesterday (Wednesday).

They are the first of 650 Ni-Vanuatu workers that will travel to Australia this month under the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Programme.

A second flight is scheduled to take another group today.

According to the Australian High Commission, the deployment of the workers is a testament to the strength of the Australia-Vanuatu relationship and the importance of labour mobility to the two countries as they stand together in response to Covid-19.

Photo suplied Australian HC/Facebook Caption: Some of the 157 seasonal workers ready to depart for Australia