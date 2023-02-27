Ni-Vanuatu student Washita Regenvanu pursuits his passion in Fiji

All the way from Uripiv Island on the Northern coast of Malekula Island in Vanuatu, the 23-year-old made his maiden journey to Fiji to study the Diploma in Nautical Science (L5) programme at FNU.

“I chose to study this field because I love working on boats and travelling around the island,” he said.

“My parents are both teachers back in Vanuatu, I have two sisters in my family, and this is my first time here in Fiji. I look forward to the experience of learning in a new country.”

Regenvanu encourages other Ni-Vanuatu citizens to choose FNU to pursue their academic aspirations.

“I chose FMA as I know they can help me achieve my goals,” he shared. “I would like to encourage students back in Vanuatu who are wishing to further their tertiary education to choose FNU.”

“Make FNU your institution of study, because at FNU, they provide every aspect of training to accomplish your goals.”

Photo: Washita Regenvanu (left) and Maika Drodrolagi at the Fiji National University’s Maritime Campus. Source: Fiji National University