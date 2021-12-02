Ni-Vanuatu students in New Caledonia still waiting for government allowances

Tony Wright, a former Port Vila MP who is in New Caledonia, said the students cannot stay at the campus because of outstanding bills.

Mr Wright said according to reports he's received, the students haven't been paid their allowances for November.

He said some ni-Vanuatu communities in New Caledonia have been fund raising to assist them.

The nuns said they are happy to house the students.

Last week marked the end of the study year but the students are unable to return to Port Vila because the borders is closed due to the pandemic.

New Caledonia is expected to open its borders starting from 19th of December.