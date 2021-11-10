Ni-Vanuatu students repatriated back home from China

The students were repatriated on the flight that brought 80,000 COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine via Auckland at the weekend.

Director of Foreign Affairs, Yvon Basil confirmed that the students came with other Chinese nationals to the country.

The Minister of Health, Silas Bule, and the Acting Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Samuel Posikai, were at the Port Vila Airport to officially receive the vaccine doses and 80, 000 syringes from Chinese Ambassador, Zhou Haicheng.

Minister Silas said, “I wish to thank the government and people of China for this continued friendship as you continue to support us to be assertive and prepared against a disease that we do not have the capacity to fight.”

“This batch of vaccine is an indication that you care for the people of Vanuatu.”

Following the arrival of the 80,000 doses, Sinopharm vaccine will be administered daily in Port Vila.

Some doses will be used for the rollout in each province, said Posikai.