Ni-Vanuatu university students repatriated from Fiji

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the students were last Saturday.

This is the second repatriation of students coming in from Fiji, with the first taking place last month.

The students were quarantined at Ramada Resort in Nadi before departing Fiji.

Those returning are confirmed to be Vanuatu government scholarship students, Vanuatu National Provident Fund students as well as private scholarship students.

This is the last repatriation flight of students for the year, with the next taking place next year.

Foreign Affairs authorities are yet to confirm the exact dates.