Nine candidates to contest Pentecost by-election | Loop Vanuatu

Among the candidates are former Prime Minister Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas whose conviction for perjury was recently pardoned by President Obed Moses Tallis clearing the way for Salwai to contest the by-election.

Salwai is contesting the seat which he held previously under the banner of the Reunification Movement Party.

His other party colleague contesting the same seat is Jean Pascal Saltukro.

There are four Independent candidates – George Baddley Bongiri, Francois Xavier Chani, Ham Lini Vanuaroroa and Saltukro Jean Batist.

Sumsum Norbet is contesting the by-election under the banner of the United Movement for Vanuatu People and the National United Party’s candidate is Joseph Tabirap.

The by-election will be held on 8 October.

There are 15,000 registered voters in the constituency.

The vacant seat is one of four seats allocated for the Pentecost constituency.

