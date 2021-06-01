No confidence motion filed against Vanuatu government

The opposition accuses the government of excessive spending on self-interest in a time of national crisis.

The country's economy has been hammered by the loss of tourism caused by the pandemic and Cyclone Harold, which caused extensive damage a year ago.

The opposition also accuses the government of mismanaging scholarships and failing to discipline MPs.

The motion is expected to be debated next Monday, with the opposition needing the support of 27 members to change the government.

In a country where such motions are common, this will be the first attempt to oust Loughman since he formed a government a year ago.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman