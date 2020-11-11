No national lockdown for Vanuatu as first Covid-19 case confirmed

At a press conference, Loughman said the Government has faith in the health systems and the professional health personnel and front-line staff.

A Ni-Vanuatu repatriated from the United States, via Sydney and Auckland last week is the first official case.

The passenger has been transferred to the isolation facility at Vila Central Hospital.

Loughman said the preparedness and response measures that the government had worked on implementing over the past eight months have now been activated.

"The planning, preparation, simulation and exercises have not been in vain and the government is confident of its capacity to respond, contain and manage the situation to ensure that the safety and well-being of the public is maintained."

Loughman urged the citizens and residents of Vanuatu to remain calm.

He said contact tracing and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been activated.

Loughman said the repatriation operation would continue.

“The government would continue working to bring the remaining citizens and permanent residents home,” PM said.

Photo supplied Prime Minister Bob Loughman at a press conference announcing Vanuatu's first official Covid-19 case