No result after six rounds in Vanuatu presidential vote

There have now been six attempts by the 58 members of the College to choose from the 13 candidates, but none have achieved the necessary number of 38 votes.

The government candidate and the current ambassador of Vanuatu in Fiji, Nikenike Vurobaravu, who has dominated voting in each round, had 36 votes at the end of round six.

The returning officer, Chief Justice Vincent Lunabeck, has summoned the College to vote again this morning.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent reports it's expected Mr Vurobaravu should secure the remaining two votes he needs today.

But a member of the College said last night that if this doesn't happen the government is obliged to withdraw its backing for him and go with someone else.

The government has 41 of the 58 votes in the College and despite a caucus agreement to vote for Mr Vurobaravu, it is clear a significant number don't back him.