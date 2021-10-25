No Vanuatu Government delegates traveling to COP26

The National Advisory Board (NAB) on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Acting manager, Florence Iautu said the board decided that delegates are to refrain from travelling abroad to attend the global climate summit.

The Government will be physically represented by its Ambassador in Geneva, Sumbe Antas and a representative from the Vanuatu Embassy in Brussels, Iautu said.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports preparations are being done for Vanuatu to join discussions virtually.

This year’s COP, which will be held from November 1 to 12, will not be the same.

Vanuatu is not the only country finding it difficult to attend Covid-19.

Some countries would be reducing their number of delegates.

Usually, COP events are preceded by a preparatory meeting before the actual meeting at the international level. Nationally, Vanuatu will be hosting a Pre-COP High Level Session on Monday next week.

Iautu said the event will be an opportunity for the delegates shape negotiations ahead of the COP26. Vanuatu’s position will be made clear at this meeting.

Prime Minister, Bob Loughman, and the Minister for Climate Change, Bruno Leingkon will both be delivering statements, as part of the high-level ministerial segment.

Secretary General for the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland, will also make a statement and the British High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Karen Bell, will speak on the expectations for outcomes of the COP26.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman