NZ helps Vanuatu in aftermath of Cyclone Harold

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said $10 million to help rebuild schools and health centres, repair water and sanitation infrastructure and to help the agriculture sector recover.

"Cyclone Harold has been the biggest natural disaster to affect Vanuatu since Cyclone Pam in 2015, and together with the effects of Covid-19, it has caused unprecedented damage to livelihoods, infrastructure and the economy - particularly in the northern parts of the country," Mahuta said in a statement.

The category five cyclone tore a belt of destruction across the middle of the country in March.

Mahuta also announced $5 million for a new phase of support to the Vanuatu Electoral Office, which will help improve voter enrolment and the quality of the voter role.

"New Zealand and Vanuatu share a commitment to democracy and free and fair elections. We are proud to be working with the UNDP and the Vanuatu electoral authorities to deliver the project."