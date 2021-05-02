NZ to partner with Vanuatu to rebuild health facilities damaged by TC Harold

Both of the health facilities were badly damaged in Tropical Cyclone Harold and have been prioritized by the Vanuatu Government for urgent repair as they provide essential primary health services to local communities.

New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass and the Director-General of Health, Russell Tamata, signed a contract this week valued at 94 million vatu to fund the reconstruction and repair of these two facilities.

In his remarks, Director General Russell said “this signing demonstrates the good working relationship between Vanuatu and New Zealand.”

High Commissioner Schwass praised the Ministry of Health’s efforts to rebuild facilities damaged in Tropical Cyclone Harold and noted the importance of ensuring these buildings are resistant to future natural disasters.

“The plans that have been developed by the Ministry of Health will ensure that the facilities are ‘built back better’ to ensure greater community resilience,” he said.

Under the contact support will also be provided to Mind Care. This is the core agency providing psychological services in Vanuatu and it assists with training health professionals in psychosocial support.

Photo supplied NZ High Commission/FB