OACPS Council of Ministers endorse Vanuatu’s Climate initiative

The island nation was represented at the meeting in Brussels by Minister of Climate Change, Silas Bule, through hybrid mode.

The OACPS Council of Ministers meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, Sylvie Baipo Temon.

Bule said Vanuatu seeks the support of the OACP Members States through the Council of Ministers to endorse the proposed initiative.

He concluded with a call for OACP Member States to co-sponsor the UNGA resolution, and join Vanuatu on this historic journey towards greater climate justice for our people and nations.

The 114th session of the Council of Ministers of the OACPS agreed to endorse the initiative of Vanuatu to seek the adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution requesting an Advisory Opinion from the ICJ on the obligations of States under international law to protect the rights of present and future generations against the adverse effects of climate change.

The 114th Session of the OACPS Council of Ministers was held in Brussels in June.