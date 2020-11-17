Occupants of yacht entering Vanuatu placed in quarantine

According to the Ministry of Health, the Australian-registered yacht entered the country and was sighted in North Tanna on Sunday.

There was reportedly no direct contact with any individuals although a gift was passed via fishing hook and net.

Assessments and contact tracing have been carried out.

The ministry also received a report of a breach at a quarantine facility in Port Vila.

One of the repatriates who is in quarantine reportedly exited the room and tried to meet a visitor.

No one else was involved or came in close contact with the repatriate during the incident.

A statement approved by Len Tarivonda of the Health Incident Management Team, said there is no risk to the general public as a result of the breach.

Assessments by authorities indicate there is no risk to the public and individuals will be dealt with under the Public Health Act.

Photo file