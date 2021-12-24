Ombudsman recommends removal of Vanuatu Minister

Mr Leingkon was ordered by the Supreme Court in July to pay a fine of 2,600 dollars and carry out 120 hours of community work for breaching civil aviation rules.

The recommendation was one of two in a report on Mr Leingkon breaching the Leadership Code Act and the Ombudsman Act.

The Prime Minister's Office told the Daily Post the prime minister will not make any change as recommended by the Ombudsman.

However, if the court makes a decision on any legal proceedings that proves breaches to the two Acts by Mr Leingkon, it will determine the steps the government will take to act on the recommendations.

In a second report, the Ombudsman's Office looked at the suspension of the maritime regulator Hickson Siba by the Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities Jay Ngwele.

The Minister suspended Mr Siba in April this year before an independent inquiry was estabslished.

The Ombudsman's report found Mr Ngwele had breached the Leadership Code Act for failure to comply and observe the law; and for influencing and exerting pressure on the maritime regulator for carrying out his lawful duty under the Maritime Sector Regulator Act.

The report said the suspension of the Maritime Regulator was unlawful and that Mr Ngwele had breached the Leadership Code Act.