Ongoing activity reported at Vanuatu’s Epi sub-marine volcano

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) confirmed the monitoring system shows ongoing emissions of steam and gas from the submarine volcano after the eruption last week.

With the ongoing activity of the submarine volcano, the sea danger zone is around the area of the submarine volcano.

The department is advising people from Epi and surrounding islands to stay alert as other eruptions can occur anytime with little or no warnings.

The submarine volcano first erupted on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 with phreatic explosions, light degassing and emission of ash.

Aviation and mariners have been advised that with the ongoing sub-marine volcano activity, the danger zone is along the East side of Epi Island.

Photo supplied Caption: A photo of steam from the submarine volcano this morning, taken from Vul village East Epi.