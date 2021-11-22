Over 100 Ni-Vanuatu police officers undergo training with ADF

Participants are from the three elements of the Vanuatu Police Force, Vanuatu Mobile Force, Police Maritime and the general police.

Officer In-Charge of the VMF Training Wing, Lieutenant Tekol Masteia, said, “This is one of the first training courses that includes a big number of participants. Majority of the participants are VMPF personnel.”

Mobile Training Team Contingent Commander, Major Zach Lambert said, “VPF Officers have a lot of experience in disaster management and response to things like cyclones and its good for my soldiers to learn a little bit from them and to pass on some training techniques that we have developed in the last two to three years with our own disaster problems like fires and floods in Australia.”

There are eight courses being conducted by 22 Australian instructors. The courses are on Planning, Disaster Relief, Sergeant Course, Corporal Course, Maintenance of Armory, Mechanic, Physical Fitness and Media.