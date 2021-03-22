Over 100 ni-Vanuatu workers depart for seasonal employment in Australia

Their flight yesterday was an important milestone, as it included over 100 workers who will travel to Victoria after completing quarantine in Tasmania.

The group is the first lot of seasonal workers to go to Victoria since international borders closed one year ago due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The workers were able to travel following a landmark deal between Tasmania and Victoria to ensure seasonal workers from the Pacific are able to travel to Victoria for labour mobility opportunities.

The labour mobility scheme was halted in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 3000 Pacific workers have travelled to Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Programme since the labour mobility programme resumed late last year.

Among them are 1,200 workers are from Vanuatu.