Over 1,000 applications for Small Business Grant in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

The grant is under the Second Policy Stimulus.

The government will issue a grant of Vt15,000 per month for a period of eight months to small businesses eligible for the SBG. This is a total of Vt120,000.

The grant was designed to support monthly cash flow until the end of 2021 for all businesses with an annual turnover of less than Vt4 million.

VCCI Stimulus Team Leader, Esther Wenau, said the Ministry of Finance is yet to make the payments which will be backdated.

Applications are being accepted until 30 September.