Over 1,000 people recorded to be fully vaccinated in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

1, 687 people are recipients of the Sinopharm vaccine and 34 people are AstraZeneca recipients.

The total figure has increased and will be updated in the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) next situation update.

The total number of doses administered since the vaccination rollout launch until early this week stands at 31, 028.

According to the MoH, there have been no serious adverse events or deaths confirmed to be related to the COVID-19 vaccine product, quality defect or immunization error.

AstraZeneca is being administered at the Convention Centre in Port Vila on Mondays to Thursdays and Sinopharm is being provided on Fridays.