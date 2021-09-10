Over 11,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

A total of 50,606 doses of the vaccine has been administered so far.

According to health officials, a person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

More than 40,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

845 health workers have been vaccinated and over 1,000 are frontline workers.

The MOH reported 237 adverse events following immunization, majority notified to be mild to moderate side-effects.

11 of the cases classified as serious adverse events required assessment.

There have been no deaths confirmed to be related to the COVID-19 vaccine product, quality defect or immunization error in Vanuatu, according to the ministry.

Vaccination continues in Port Vila and Luganville.