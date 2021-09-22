Over 14,000 people fully vaccinated in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

The Ministry of Health said 42,840 of the eligible population have received their first dose of the vaccine.

7, 723 are elderly people, 5, 104 are people with known underlying conditions, 881 health workers and 1, 691 other frontline workers.

Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda said that out of the 94,000 doses of vaccines received in Vanuatu, 57,000 doses have been administered to Efate and Santo.

There are no serious adverse events or deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19, the ministry said in its latest COVID-19 report.

The situation report also records 6,856 individuals went through mandatory quarantine since March last year.

From the 23, 000 plus tests conducted in Australia and New Zealand on people arriving from Vanuatu early 2020 and March/April 2021, none had contracted COVID-19.

Vanuatu is on Alert Level 0, with no cases in quarantine or isolation.

There have been three COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, all of which were detected in quarantine.