Over 150 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers ready to leave for NZ

The workers will travel to New Zealand on Tuesday (2 February), marking the formal resumption of the RSE programme for 2021.

According to the New Zealand High Commission, this season RSE will be open to 2000 experienced workers from across the Pacific and close to 900 will come from Vanuatu.

NZ High Commission First Secretary, Adham Crichton spoke to the workers and told them that their health and safety was the number one priority and thanked them for contribution they make to the New Zealand horticulture industry.

“Thank you the work you do in NZ and the contribution you make to the relationship between NZ and Vanuatu. RSE have become more than a seasonal labor programme.

It is now a bridge that connects our two countries. While in New Zealand you are all representatives of Vanuatu. I know you will do yourselves, your families and your country proud,” Mr. Crichton said.

Photo supplied NZ High Commission/Facebook