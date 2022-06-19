 

Over 300 students awarded at the USP face-to-face graduation ceremony

A total of 337 students graduated at the University of the South Pacific’s face-to-face graduation ceremony, last Friday, June 17.

Fifty-six percent of the graduates were women and 34% were awarded undergraduate degrees.

Fifty percent of students graduated from Pacific TAFE programmes.

This graduation saw 53 students graduating in Postgraduate programmes, of which 21 students received Master’s qualifications.

In his address at the ceremony, USP Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia said although COVID-19 was a deterrent to students completing their studies on time, the numbers signified a strong desire to further education.

“I want to recognise your commitment, resilience, and perseverance in responding to the pandemic. Your patience and perseverance as students are nothing short of being worthy of praise.”

     

