Over 43,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

A total of 34,753 people have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm.

Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda said 2716 people received two doses of Sinopharm and 6190 people have received two doses of AstraZeneca and are considered fully vaccinated.

There were 191 adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination reported.

Most of the cases were mild to moderate side-effects.

According to Tarivonda, up until 29 August, there have been no serious side effects or deaths related to the vaccine product.

There are no COVID-19 cases in isolation or quarantine and Vanuatu remains in Scenario 1 which is classified as ‘Level 0-Low’.

Photo file Health Pormotions Vanuatu Caption: COVID-19 vaccination roll out