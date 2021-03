The government’s Covid-19 protocol requires the passengers to complete 14-days of mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 tests.

According Dr Posikai Samuel Tapo, the Lead – National Health Incident Management Team, 121 passengers are currently in quarantine.

As of 7 March 2021, a total of 3936 tests for SARS CoV-2 have been conducted.

Vanuatu has reported three positive cases at border quarantine.

The first case was on 10 November 2020 and two were confirmed on 6 March 2021.

