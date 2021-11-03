Over 600 Vanuatu nationals stuck in NZ awaiting repatriation

There are three scheduled repatriation flights before flights are suspended over the Christmas period.

The Vanuatu High Commission in New Zealand said it is working with authorities in Port Vila to secure extra flights to accommodate its nationals stranded in New Zealand, especially seasonal workers.

Repatriation flights from Auckland to Port Vila in August and September have been affected due to the suspension of flights. Flights resumed last month with two flights per month.

The Vanuatu High Commission is no longer accepting any new registration for repatriation while efforts are being made to clear the backlog of passengers stranded reports the Daily Post.

For RSE workers, all registration must be done with the Vanuatu High Commission. Since there are limited flights into Port Vila, priority is given to seasonal workers.

“The government has changed its policy on quarantine payments. All workers are now required to meet their quarantine accommodation costs,” the High Commission has advised.

“Once the hotel is assigned for the flight, we request the assistance of employers to confirm reservations with the hotel and the prepayment arrangements.

“The prepayment arrangements must be secured before the ticket will be issued by Air Vanuatu. Health Declaration Forms must be completed within the required period.

“Documents that workers must have prior to the flight are ticket, vaccination certificate, confirmed reservation from hotel, proof of negative COVID-19 PCR Test results and approval of entry by Vanuatu Ministry of Health.”

According to the Vanuatu High Commission in NZ, the next flight from NZ is scheduled for 6 November, the next on 20 November and the third on 04 December.

Repatriation is strictly for citizens, residents and Special Category Visa holders.

