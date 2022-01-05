Over 70 arrested during Operation Noel in Vanuatu

Of all the alleged offenders, 41 are unemployed and aged between 20 to 48 years.

Police confirmed that they were arrested for offences such as intentional assault, domestic violence, possessions of illegal drugs, abusive language, threat to kill, criminal trespass, theft, idle and disorderly behaviour, obstructing Police officer on duty and intentional homicide.

“30 suspects were detained for drug cases from the age of 19 to 35 years old.”

“Thirteen from the lot were arrested for assault, ten were arrested for idle and disorderly behaviour, seven for domestic violence, seven for abusive language, seven for damage to property, five for threats to kill, five for obstructing police officer on duty, three criminal past and one breach of bail and one homicide,”Police said.

Ten suspects on remand at the Correctional Centre will appear before the courts in the coming weeks. The dates are yet to be confirmed.

Ten complete cases are ready to go before the courts, but the number of cases will likely increase in the following weeks, depending on investigations.