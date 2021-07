The vaccination was held at the Saupia Health Centre in Paunangisu village.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 23 people were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign.

105 people reported in the second day, 132 on the third day, 288 last Friday.

Nearly 200 received theirs yesterday.

The vaccination target for north Efate and offshore islands is around 6,000.

The vaccination rollout at Paunangisu is scheduled for two weeks.