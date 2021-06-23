Over 7,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Vanuatu

Of this total, 548 health workers, 1, 032 other frontline workers, 1, 367 elderly persons and 994 persons with known underlying conditions have received their first dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first batch of 24, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to cover up to 20% of the country’s population initially prioritising health workers, frontline workers as border workers, quarantine facility staff, public transport drivers, elderly (55 and above) and people over 35 with existing medical conditions.

Vaccination is now open to the general public. Everyone aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination.

People eligible in the five Wards of the Port Vila Municipal Council are urged to step forward for vaccination.

The next group scheduled starting June 28 next week is communities of Efate.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 and Vanuatu is in Scenario 1 – no confirmed cases.