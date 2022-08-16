Over 9,000 influenza-like-illness in Vanuatu

The ministry of health has confirmed that majority of the total cases are from SANMA and SHEFA Provinces. Nine have been hospitalized.

MOH also confirmed that over 400 cases have been recorded alone this month.

MOH has released a statement saying “Immunization is the most effective measure against influenza. People who are at high risk, including those with underlying medical condition and those who are 55 years old and above are encouraged to receive an influenza vaccine.”

“Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention. But severe illness or death can result, especially in people at high risk.”

“These include pregnant women, children under 5 years, the elderly, individuals with underlying medical conditions (such as chronic cardiac, pulmonary, renal, metabolic, neurodevelopmental, liver or hematologic diseases) and immunosuppressed individuals.”

Influenza is characterized by a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise (feeling unwell), sore throat and a runny nose.

The cough can be severe and can last two or more weeks.