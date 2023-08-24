Pacifc Change Makers - Vanuatu MP Gloria Julia King on women, sport, and politics

Ms King pays respect to women who trailblazed before her but says, more than four decades on from independence, little has changed for women trying to make a career in national politics.

At a recent FIFA World Cup Gender Symposium hosted by Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Ms King said that “in the community, in education, in health, in sports, in football…whatever the association or institution you’re serving in, it is important that women have a place on the table where decisions have been made.”

She also says that while barriers persist for women in politics, sport is a great equalizer, irregardless of gender or ethnicity: “When it comes to football, when it comes to sports, all these barriers dissolve.”

Gloria Julia King was elected to Vanuatu’s parliament in 2022 as representative for the Efate constituency, becoming the first woman elected to the chamber in 14 years. A former national football player and businesswoman, she was chef de mission of the Vanuatu team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.