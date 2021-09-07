Pardon of former Vanuatu Prime Ministers criticised | Loop Vanuatu

President Obed Moses Tallis pardoned the criminal convictions of Charlot Salwai, Joe Natuman, and Serge Vohor, clearing them to stand again for public office.

Mr Jimmy said the decision is unfair and is calling for equality.

He said he's not allowed to be involved in politics for ten years after pleading guilty to bribery and corruption in 2015.

Mr Jimmy said he also apologised to the nation for his crime but has not found mercy.

He said his convictions bans him and his colleagues from politics for ten years, unlike the three former prime ministers who have now have clean slates.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu President Obed Moses Tallis