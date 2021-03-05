Parts of Vanuatu on alert for possible tsunami waves

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department said destructive tsunami waves between 0.3 and 1.0 metres remains possible along the coastlines of the southern, central and northern parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Office is advising people who have moved to higher ground to remain there until an ‘all-clear’ message is given.

An earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter Scale was located at a depth of 10km about 1745km east southeast of Aneityum at 6.28am (local time) today.

Updates will be provided as details are made available.

Photo USGS