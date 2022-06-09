Party of former Vanuatu PM will boycott parliament session

That session is due to consider several constitutional amendments and the leader of the Reunification of Movements for Change party, former Prime Minister Charlot Salwai, said there has not been consultation with civil society.

Salwai's party became part of the Bob Loughman coalition in November last year but he says chiefs and people in the villages need to be consulted before the bill is introduced.

He said at the end of the day, it is the people's constitution and they have the right to have their say before approval by parliament.

The changes planned include extending the parliamentary year from four to five, allowing cabinet to have 17 members, up from the current 13, involving mayors in the selection process for the head of state, and amendments that will allow a broader definition of who qualifies for citizenship.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption; Leader of the Reunification of Movements for Change party, former Prime Minister Charlot Salwai