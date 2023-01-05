Passengers, pilot escape injuries after plane ends up in vegetation on Emae Island

The operators of the plane, Air Taxi said the incident occurred around 3.35pm on Tuesday.

“The aircraft experienced substandard runway conditions due to unexpected weather and poor runway condition reports relating to length of grass and water on the runway which resulted in the aircraft impacting in foliage at the end of the takeoff area,” the airline said.

“There were no injuries and Air Taxi flew an Islander to Emae to bring the passengers and pilot back to Port Vila.”

The airline said it is committed to uphold the highest safety standards and have all current and applicable certificates.

“As per standard operating procedures, the event will be investigated by the relevant authorities and documented so as to improve safety standards for all aviation operators in Vanuatu,” Air Taxi said.

Photo supplied Air Taxi