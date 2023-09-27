Passengers stranded by Air Vanuatu maintenance issue

Statement by the airline confirmed that it is now operating on reduced international capacity via its partnership with Solomon Airways while its sole Boeing 737 aircraft is out of service.

The airline has confirmed that services will be affected until mid-next week. The cause of these disruptions is unscheduled technical work that is required on the aircraft.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Brisbane and is understood to be awaiting the arrival of a spare part.

Paul Spijkers (GFDL or GFDL ), via Wikimedia Commons

In a statement on their website, Air Vanuatu said that it appreciated that this break down is causing disruption to the travel plans of guests. The airline emphasised that it “recognizes the paramount importance of passenger safety and the integrity of its operations.”

“The airline will resume flights when all required engineering works and checks are completed and has made statements to assure industry partners that they are focused on getting all guests back in the air and safely returned to their destinations,” the statement continued.

“Once the work is completed, they are confident these ongoing disruptions will be minimised. In line with its policy, Air Vanuatu is covering the cost of accommodation and meals for those guests whose flights are affected.

Whilst Air Vanuatu currently operates codesharing partnerships with other regional operators including Solomon Airways and Fiji Airways, it currently only operates the one aircraft for its international operations.