Pastor turfed out for anti-vaccination comments

The Daily Post said Pastor Joni Isireli was arrested on Tanna Island in line with a deportation order signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau.

The newspaper said Pastor Isireli told members of his congregation not to get vaccinated against the virus, which breaches the Covid-19 Task Force advice.

However, the Evergreen Church congregation on Tanna has turned to social media to challenge the Government to be fair with all other local organisations meeting in a similar environment.