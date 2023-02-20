PENAMA officials in talks with Vanuatu Skills Partnership to expand services to the province

The delegation included the Director of the Vanuatu Skills Partnership, Fremden Yanhambath, Director of Tertiary Education, John Kaltau, representative of the Public Service Commission, and representatives of the Australian High Commission.

The Vanuatu Skills Partnership, through its Ambae Recovery Project, has been working with the Government with the aim to build back the livelihoods of the people of Ambae in line with the Government's Ambae Recovery Plan 2019-2022.

The results showed that huge progress was achieved, and it is timely a centre is resourced to expand and respond to skills demand across Penama, especially Pentecost and Maewo.

During the meeting, government sectors on Saratamata, including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Cooperatives, Provincial Education Officer, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, shared key highlights achieved together with the Ambae Recovery project.

The provincial government emphasized the importance of having a Skills Centre to drive skills development needs and empowering persons with disability, and capacity building of provincial staff on Penama Province.

Photo supplied Caption: Representative from government agencies in PENAMA province and MOET, VESP after the meeting at Saratamata