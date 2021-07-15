PENAMA Tourism Operators to sell products online

The products will be sold on websites created by tourism operators.

The operators attended a workshop at Saratamata on Ambae, last week where they learnt how to create their own websites .

One of the participants, Sale, who owns the Susale guest on Maewo said PENAMA province has the potential to attract visitors.

“PENAMA province is known for the beauty of its islands, tradition, culture and custom but operators didn’t possess the knowledge to promote them. Sale said this week alone, 31 websites were created for each operator.”

She said visitors can now discover the tourism potential that the province has on the respective websites.

Sale added they learnt how to treat the visitors.

Sale is one of the 31 tourism operators that will be now selling their products online.

The operators will also promote the province.

Penama province hosts worldwide tourist attraction such as nangol on Pentecost, Moon Cave on Maewo and the volcano on Ambae.