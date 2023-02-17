Petrol prices drop in Vanuatu

According to a statement, the retail price has dropped back to VT193 per litre from VT196 per litre.

The retail price of PULP 95 of VT193 per litre came into effect 10 February 2023.

The price of Auto Gas Oil 10 ppm Sulphur has dropped by VT5 per litre from VT210 per litre to VT205 per litre.

The retail price of AGO 10ppm of VT205 per litre came into effect on 14 February 2023.

The price changes are consistent with the FIFO (First In, First Out) stocks movement for SSP Vanuatu (Pacific Energy).