Pikinini playground construction to begin soon in Port Vila

The ceremony was officiated by Port Vila Mayor, Eric Puyo-Festa Maau Tetea and Chief Ken Hivo of the Freshwater Council of Chiefs.

The project is located beside the Freshwater Stage and will include the construction of play equipment for small children, upgrade of the volleyball court and construction of a basketball stand.

Seating and some landscaping will also be provided to make the area a much more pleasant space.

The project is jointly funded by Kiwanis Club of Port Vila, Carbine Club and the Bank of South Pacific with the works contracted to Netvol Construction, worth VT1.6 million.

Netvol Construction Manager, Joel Nilwo, was pleased to get the contract for the project.

The total project value worth VT2.25 million thanks to the generosity of Kiwanis, Carbine and BSP who share the same belief in supporting children and the communities.