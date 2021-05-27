PKU students raise climate change concerns at China-Vanuatu Youth Dialogue

The Indian Education Diary reported that the teachers and students from the School of International Studies at Peking University were invited to attend as members of the Chinese delegation.

The participants discussed China-Vanuatu relations and issues related to climate change, focusing on the role of youngsters in tackling challenges associated with global climate change.

Zhang Haibin, vice dean of PKU School of International Studies, stressed the importance of promoting China-Vanuatu relations and initiating global responses to combat climate change.

He hopes the dialogue will serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas between the young people from China and Vanuatu.

Zhou Haicheng, Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, stated the historic significance of holding a bilateral dialogue between the youth of China and Vanuatu for the first time and highlighted China’s determination of fighting climate change in cooperation with Vanuatu and other Pacific Island nations.

Zhou emphasized the role of the youth in shouldering the responsibility of sustaining China-Vanuatu friendship and cooperation, and he hopes that this dialogue will enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

After intensive discussions, the youth representatives from both sides agreed to express their concerns by writing a letter to the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) scheduled to take place in November 2021.

They agreed to make an appeal to the world community to embrace multilateralism, commit to green development, uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, stick to protecting the health, the integrity and the sustainability of ocean and promote the active role of youth groups.