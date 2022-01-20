 

Plea for Vanuatu Govt to re-affirm West Papua support

BY: Loop Pacific
08:36, January 20, 2022
The Vanuatu Free West Papua Association is pressuring the government to re-affirm its support for the liberation of West Papua.

The association has launched a petition and says the government must take the lead to push for the UN Human Rights Commissioner visit to West Papua.

It also says the government shouldn't establish a Vanuatu diplomatic office in Jakarta.

And it wants the publication of West Papua Today banned, because it says it's political propaganda from the Indonesian government aiming to undermine the groups advocating for the human rights of the Melanesians of West Papua.

The association is also calling on the government not to send scholarship students to study in Indonesia, because it claims those students will be indoctrinated by Jakarta.

   

