Plea for Vanuatu Govt to re-affirm West Papua support

The association has launched a petition and says the government must take the lead to push for the UN Human Rights Commissioner visit to West Papua.

It also says the government shouldn't establish a Vanuatu diplomatic office in Jakarta.

And it wants the publication of West Papua Today banned, because it says it's political propaganda from the Indonesian government aiming to undermine the groups advocating for the human rights of the Melanesians of West Papua.

The association is also calling on the government not to send scholarship students to study in Indonesia, because it claims those students will be indoctrinated by Jakarta.

Photo Facebook Free West Papua Caption: Vanuatu Free West Papua Association