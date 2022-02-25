PM announces 3 new Covid cases in Vanuatu

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said all the cases are in quarantine.

He added the Health Emergency Advisory Committee for Covid-19 has advised that there are no cases of community transmission.

Loughman also announced that from today there is a temporary restriction on all in-bound international flights as well sea travel.

There is also a temporary restriction on out-bound domestic travel by air and sea from Efate

Efate and its offshore islands remain at alert Level 1 while other parts of the country remain at alert Level 0.

PM Loughman is encouraging people who have not yet received their vaccination to get vaccinated.

Photo screenshot Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman