 

PM announces 3 new Covid cases in Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
09:03, February 25, 2022
34 reads

Three frontline workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Vanuatu taking the total number of cases in the country to 11.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said all the cases are in quarantine.

He added the Health Emergency Advisory Committee for Covid-19 has advised that there are no cases of community transmission.

Loughman also announced that from today there is a temporary restriction on all in-bound international flights as well sea travel.

There is also a temporary restriction on out-bound domestic travel by air and sea from Efate

 Efate and its offshore islands remain at alert Level 1 while other parts of the country remain at alert Level 0.

PM Loughman is encouraging people who have not yet received their vaccination to get vaccinated.

 

Photo screenshot Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman 

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
COVID-19
11 total cases
  • 34 reads