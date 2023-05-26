PM Kalsakau congratulates National University of Vanuatu graduates

Kalsakau acknowledged that the graduates were enrolled in locally offered university programmes that incorporate bilingual and plurilingual content in English, French, and other languages.

“I commend their efforts to have persevered in their studies despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 and their patience in waiting to receive their internationally recognised qualifications. I also salute the efforts of our young NUV to develop its infrastructure, faculties and schools, staff, and research capacity.”

In April 2023, a total of 235 students graduated from NUV, earning degrees such as Bachelor of Tourism and Hospitality, Bachelor of Economic and Social Administration, and Master of Economics and Social Sciences.

The PM was the guest speaker at the university’s first-ever graduation ceremony since its establishment in early 2020.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau