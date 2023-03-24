PM says NZ is "proud" to provide disaster response aid for Vanuatu

Vanuatu is recovering after two devastating cyclones and an earthquake​ ripped through the island two weeks ago, destroying homes and livelihoods.

Chris Hipkins says regular Hercules flights delivering essential supplies is ongoing and personnel are still on the ground providing disaster response co-ordination.

“If they’re asking for more support in that area, that’s something we’d certainly look at.”

He told Aggie Tupou on 531PI's Pacific Mornings, that as a country that’s just gone through natural disasters of its own, chipping in to help Vanuatu would be something New Zealanders would be proud to do.

​​New Zealand made a contribution of $150,000 to help with the disaster response. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced two weeks ago a package of assistance including the financial contribution to allow the New Zealand High Commission to respond to requests from the government of Vanuatu.

New Zealand also sent a seven-member team of disaster management experts from Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Urban Search and Rescue, the New Zealand Defence Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The New Zealand Government is also giving ​Vanuatu more funding for the construction of climate-resilient wharves​. It is allocating $10 million to projects including the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project.

Photo/Supplied. Caption: A home destroyed in​ Vanuatu after devastating natural disasters earlier this month.